Odisha: ED seizes 128.86 cr worth properties in chit fund cases

According to an official statement of ED, the agency had initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation, SPE, SCB, Kolkata against Micro Finance Ltd. and others in pursuance of an order of Supreme Court of India, wherein the Court has directed inter alia that the investigation of chit fund cases registered in different police stations in the State of Odisha be transferred from the State Police Agency to the CBI.

