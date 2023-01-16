Odisha EOW makes another arrest in country's biggest job fraud racket. Details

While speaking to ANI, EOW Inspector General Jaya Narayan Pankaj said, “EOW busted the country's biggest job fraud racket in the last week of 2022, which was being operated by some engineers from Aligarh. In this case, we've arrested an engineer Arpit Panchal from MP's Ratlam. He developed 9 websites which looked like govt websites."

