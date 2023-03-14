Odisha: ‘Eskuf’ cough syrup racket busted, 35 arrested

The Odisha police have busted a racket of cough syrup in Bolangir under its 'Mission Cough Syrup' drive.
The cops told media that they have seized 'Eskuf' cough syrup bottles, worth ₹35 lakh.
The police have nabbed 35 suspected members of the cough syrup mafia. Sana Negi and Prashant Kheti were identified as the two major players in the racket, the police said.
As part of 'Mission Cough Syrup', the police in Odisha are cracking down against the cough syrup mafia in the state. As per the Bolangir police, this was the largest racket of the cough syrup mafia to have been busted.
Based on local and technical intelligence and pieces of evidence gathered during the investigation, the police busted the racket involved in illegal procurement, transportation, and selling of Eskuf Syrup in Bolangir and the neighbouring district and destroyed the entire chain ranging from Bolangir to West Bengal.
"During the operation, the police also seized one countrymade pistol, a vehicle, two pick-up vans, one vehicle, two motorcycles, ₹7,500 in cash, 17 mobile phones, gold ornaments, and other articles. An amount of Rs. 2 crores belonging to the supplier company, M/s. Daffodil Drugs Pvt. Ltd, Kolkata, was also frozen," SP Nitin Kushalkar said.
He added that the modus operandi of the cough syrup mafia is to collect and distribute them in the wee hours, especially 3 am, 4 am, and 5 am.
Last week, police seized 3,000 bottles of cough syrup from a truck in Assam's Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border.
On 2 March, Mumbai police’s Anti Narcotic Cell (ANC) seized banned cough syrup worth ₹2.5 lakh and arrested four persons in this connection. The medication contains codeine phosphate, which is an opium derivative and is often abused by people who are dependent on drugs.
