The Odisha government on today announced extension of the lockdown by 16 more days till 17 June to further stem the spread of coronavirus.

The second phase of the lockdown was to end at 5 am on June 1.

"The lockdown is primarily aimed at restricting movement of people and not goods. All restrictions and exemptions of the previous lockdowns will be implemented in the third phase, too," Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said.

The weekend shutdown will also continue, he said.

Here is what's allowed and what's not during the lockdown in Odisha:

Mohapatra said that some stricter measures will be taken in the second phase of the lockdown. During the first phase, people got six hours from 6 am daily to purchase essential items, but now the window was reduced to five hours.

"People can buy the essentials between 6 am and 11 am by walking to the nearby markets," he said.

The government has also decided to further reduce the number of attendees in wedding ceremonies from 50 to 25, including the bride, the groom and priests, he said.

The ceiling for the number of participants in thread ceremony/ funerals/ last rites has been limited to 20.

The chief secretary said that there will be no feast in any of the functions and guests may be allowed to take away food items in packets.

Local authorities will give permission for marriages and other events, a notification said.

Inter-state and intra-state bus service will remain suspended till June 1.

Though the number of daily rise in COVID-19 cases remains at about 10,000, it appeared to be in a plateau state.

There has been improvement in the situation in western Odisha districts bordering Chhattisgarh due to the ongoing lockdown and weekend shutdown, Mohapatra said.

On May 2, the state government had announced a 14-day complete lockdown with effect from May 5. This apart, complete weekend shutdown was also imposed throughout the state.

