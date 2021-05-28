The Odisha government on Friday extended deadline of global tender floated for procurement of Covid-19 vaccines by till June 4. The state government also extended the submission of online bid, technical bid opening and price bid, Odisha State Medical Corporation (OSMC) said.

The state government on May 14 had floated a global tender for procurement of 3.80 crore of vaccine doses to inoculate its people.

Besides, the state government also amended certain terms and conditions in the tender documents last week.

The state revised the storage condition up to minus 20 degree Celsius to facilitate the participation of the vaccine manufacturers. The previous storage condition was 2 degree Celsius to 8 degree Celsius.

Recently, several state governments have floated global tenders to procure Covid-19 vaccines because of the rising demand and shortage of doses.

However, US-based pharmaceutical firm Pfizer had told Punjab and Delhi that it would not supply vaccines to the states but will give them to the Centre.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Kerala and Karnataka, Haryana some of the other states which have floated global tenders to procure anti-Covid vaccine. So far, only Karnataka has received a positive response from two suppliers.

As per the state's health department, two suppliers have come forward to supply Russia's Sputnik V and Sputnik Lite vaccines. Mumbai- based Bulk MRO Industrial Supply Pvt Ltd and Bengaluru-based Thulasi Systems have responded to Karnataka's tender.

The Karnataka government had recently approved ₹843 crore for vaccine procurement.

Moreover, Mumbai's civic body had also claimed that it had received bids for the supply of Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sputnik in response to its global tender for one crore vaccine doses.

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) had floated global tenders on 12 May to buy vaccines at ₹700 crore.

A Czech company has bid to supply Pfizer and AstraZeneca shots but Pfizer stated that it has not authorised anyone to do so.

