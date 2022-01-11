Odisha government on Tuesday extended maternity leave benefit from 90 days to 180 days for women employees of aided colleges under Higher Education Department.

Yesterday, the state government decided to raise the upper age limit for government job aspirants of the general category by six years - from 32 years to 38 years. The upper age limit of women, Schedule Tribes, scheduled castes, socially and economically backward class and physically challenged persons for such jobs was raised by five more years to 43 years.

The state government has decided to give more relaxation to the person with disability (PwD) candidates. For General PwD candidates, the upper age limit has been raised to 48 years whereas ST/SC/SEBC PwD candidates (including women) can apply for state government jobs till 53 years, Mohapatra said.

Odisha recorded 7,071 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, a sharp rise of 46% over the previous day and the biggest one-day spike in over seven months. The state's tally climbed to 10.83 lakh with the latest infections, which include 707 children. Odisha’s death toll mounted to 8,469 with one more fatality reported from Bolangir district.

