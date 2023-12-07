An incident of fire was reported on Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express at Cuttack station on Thursday morning. The fire was brought under control by fire services personnel. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

After the fire was brought under control, the train resumed its journey.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.