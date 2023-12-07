comScore
Odisha: Fire breaks out on Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express at Cuttack station today
Breaking News

Odisha: Fire breaks out on Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express at Cuttack station today

 Livemint

The fire was brought under control by fire services personnel. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Mint Image

An incident of fire was reported on Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express at Cuttack station on Thursday morning. The fire was brought under control by fire services personnel. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

After the fire was brought under control, the train resumed its journey.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)

Published: 07 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST
