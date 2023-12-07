Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Odisha: Fire breaks out on Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express at Cuttack station today
BREAKING NEWS

Odisha: Fire breaks out on Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express at Cuttack station today

  • The fire was brought under control by fire services personnel. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

An incident of fire was reported on Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express at Cuttack station on Thursday morning. The fire was brought under control by fire services personnel. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

After the fire was brought under control, the train resumed its journey.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)

