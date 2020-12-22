Odisha fixes cost of Rapid Antigen Covid-19 test by private labs at 100

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has fixed the maximum cost for Rapid Antigen Test conducted by private laboratories at ₹100 (inclusive GST) within the State.

The notification from Odisha's Health and Family Welfare Department dated December 21 read, "In supersession of this Department notification dated 14.7.2020, Government after careful consideration have been pleased to refix the maximum cost for Rapid Antigen Test conducted by Private Laboratories @ ₹100 (inclusive of GST) within the state of Odisha."

Also Read | Dark underbelly of India Inc’s shop floors

"The tests will be conducted by Private Laboratories under the supervision of RMRC, Bhubaneswar following ICMR guidelines regarding the testing protocols for Rapid Antigen Test," the notification read.

Earlier, this month, the state govt reduced the maximum price for the RT-PCR COVID-19 tests by private laboratories to ₹400 from ₹1,200. Odisha government's decision came after Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government ordered to reduce the rate of RT-PCR tests in Delhi to ₹800 from existing ₹2,400.

Odisha has recorded 363 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on December 20, while 338 patients recovered, the state's health department has said. As per it, the total number of cases in the state has gone up to 3,26,596. While 3,21,647 people have recovered till now, currently, there are 3,057 active cases. The total number of deaths in the state has gone up to 1,839.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via