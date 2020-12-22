OPEN APP
The RT PCR and Rapid Antigen test samples of passengers for Covid-19 coronavirus test are seen kept on table. (AFP)
Odisha fixes cost of Rapid Antigen Covid-19 test by private labs at 100

1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2020, 08:29 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Odisha has fixed the maximum cost for Rapid Antigen Test conducted by private laboratories at 100 within the state
  • There are 3,057 active coronavirus cases in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has fixed the maximum cost for Rapid Antigen Test conducted by private laboratories at 100 (inclusive GST) within the State.

The notification from Odisha's Health and Family Welfare Department dated December 21 read, "In supersession of this Department notification dated 14.7.2020, Government after careful consideration have been pleased to refix the maximum cost for Rapid Antigen Test conducted by Private Laboratories @ 100 (inclusive of GST) within the state of Odisha."

"The tests will be conducted by Private Laboratories under the supervision of RMRC, Bhubaneswar following ICMR guidelines regarding the testing protocols for Rapid Antigen Test," the notification read.

Earlier, this month, the state govt reduced the maximum price for the RT-PCR COVID-19 tests by private laboratories to 400 from 1,200. Odisha government's decision came after Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government ordered to reduce the rate of RT-PCR tests in Delhi to 800 from existing 2,400.

Odisha has recorded 363 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on December 20, while 338 patients recovered, the state's health department has said. As per it, the total number of cases in the state has gone up to 3,26,596. While 3,21,647 people have recovered till now, currently, there are 3,057 active cases. The total number of deaths in the state has gone up to 1,839.

