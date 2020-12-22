Odisha fixes cost of Rapid Antigen Covid-19 test by private labs at 100

Odisha has recorded 363 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on December 20, while 338 patients recovered, the state's health department has said. As per it, the total number of cases in the state has gone up to 3,26,596. While 3,21,647 people have recovered till now, currently, there are 3,057 active cases. The total number of deaths in the state has gone up to 1,839.