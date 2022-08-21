Odisha floods: Admin issues alert in Mayurbhanj and Balasore

Odisha floods: Admin issues alert in Mayurbhanj and Balasore3 min read . 06:23 AM IST
The state government has deployed adequate rescue and relief teams in Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts, keeping in view the current situation.
With incessant heavy rains and subsequent water release from Jharkhand's Galudih barrage led to river Subarnarekha keeps swelling in Odisha, the state government on 20 August put on alert the administrations of Mayurbhanj and Balasore as possibility of a major flood in the two districts.
Odisha is now been facing similar challenges in the northern region, as it is already reeling under flood in the Mahanadi river system with around 4.7 lakh people marooned in the east.
On 19 August, at least four persons, including two minor girls, have died in rain-related incidents, including wall collapses.
Teams of NDRF, ODRAF along with fire services personnel have been rushed to Balasore to aid in the relief operations, Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena said.
“Galudih barrage in Jharkhand has released 4.5 lakh cusec water through 16 gates. All panchayat functionaries, self help groups have been asked to help with evacuation operations in the vulnerable areas," Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena said.
He also said that alert has been issued in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts and urged the water resources department to ensure availability of 'flood-fighting' materials for the rescue personnel and common people.
The water levels in rivers such as Subarnarekha, Budhabalang, Baitarani and Salandi have all risen after heavy rainfall on 19 August, said Odisha Water Resources Department Chief Engineer B K Mishra.
"Though there has been rise in the water levels in all northern Odisha rivers, we did not expect any major flood. Subarnarekha, however, may overtop the banks. The river has swelled further after receiving waters from neighbouring Jharkhand," Mishra said.
As per officials, the flood waters released from Jharkhand will reach Mayurbhanj in 30 hours. The state government has deployed adequate rescue and relief teams in Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts, keeping in view the current situation.
According to SRC, the possibility of flood in river Baitarani is minimum as Keonjhar did not receive any significant downpour, while a low to medium flood could be witnessed in the Budhabalang river system, which also originated in Mayurbhanj district.
The two stations in Odisha received torential rainfall, while 27 others experienced downpour, and 49 stations received heavy showers on Friday night.
Also, Bhogorai in Balasore district received 226 mm rainfall, the highest in the state in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday. It was followed by 211 mm in Phiringia area of Kandhamal and 196.4 mm in Nawana of Mayurbhanj district.
Meanwhile, Rainfall in the districts of Kandhamal, Boudh, Kalahandi and some other places may further add to the water level of Mahanadi. The government said that a total of 7 to 7.5 lakh cusec water will be discharged through Mundali Barrage near Cuttack to ensure that the pressure on the system does not mount further.
“Request all to be careful. Bravado in such situation not warranted. Let’s not underestimate the power of flowing water," the SRC said on Twitter.
The weather office has issued an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) for one or two places in the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur and Bargarh.
It also predicted heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) at isolated places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada among other districts.
With PTI inputs.
