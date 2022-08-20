Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Odisha floods lead to rise in prices of vegetables, supply chain disruptions

Odisha floods lead to rise in prices of vegetables, supply chain disruptions

Tomatoes are sold at 25 per kg in downtown Bhubaneswar, a jump of around five rupees from a week ago.
2 min read . 06:30 PM IST Edited By Devesh Kumar

  • Odisha have been reeling under flood, leading to crop damage and supply chain disruption
  • Vegetables prices have shot up in the markets of Bhubaneswar as several districts of Odisha

Recurrent floods in several districts of Odisha have led to crop damage and supply chain disruptions which further hiked the prices of vegetables in the state.

Tomatoes are sold at 25 per kg in downtown Bhubaneswar, a jump of around five rupees from a week ago, according to vegetable vendors.

The price of cucumber has reached 40 per kg while for brinjal the price is 60 per kg.

The price of pointed gourd is 40 per kg and the customers are paying higher prices for capsicum, lady finger, bitter gourd, potato and onion.

The cost of food items that were being brought from states like Andhra Pradesh remained stable, but the prices went up for commodities that are essentially produced locally, a vegetable seller stated.

The distribution system from Cuttack's Athagarh and Banki areas, which are major hubs for vegetable production, was seriously affected because the Mahanadi river was in spate due to incessant rain.

Seasonal vegetables and crops were impacted as floodwaters inundated wide stretches of agricultural fields. Around 4 lakh people have been stranded in 12 districts, which includes Cuttak.

Fresh floods are expected in northern Odisha after the region was pounded by torrential rain on Friday night, causing many rivers to swell.

Four people killed as wall collapsed due to heavy rains

 

Four people were killed in wall collapses in Odisha on Friday night. The dead include two girls, a senior official said.

Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena said that two people died in the Mayurbhanj and one each in Balasore and Keonjhar.

A woman was killed and her husband was critically injured when the wall of their house in Tikarpada village in Mahadeijoda panchayat in Sadar block of Keonjhar district collapsed while they were sleeping the night before.

Two sisters, Niharika Giri (12) and Sweety Giri (5) died in Lohakani Bholabeda village in the Bishoi Police Station area of Mayurbhanj.

Similarly, when a wall in a school in Madhupura village in the Balasore district collapsed, one student died and two others were critically injured.

With Inputs from PTI.

