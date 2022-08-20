Odisha floods lead to rise in prices of vegetables, supply chain disruptions

Four people killed as wall collapsed due to heavy rains
Four people killed as wall collapsed due to heavy rains
Four people were killed in wall collapses in Odisha on Friday night. The dead include two girls, a senior official said.
Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena said that two people died in the Mayurbhanj and one each in Balasore and Keonjhar.
A woman was killed and her husband was critically injured when the wall of their house in Tikarpada village in Mahadeijoda panchayat in Sadar block of Keonjhar district collapsed while they were sleeping the night before.
Two sisters, Niharika Giri (12) and Sweety Giri (5) died in Lohakani Bholabeda village in the Bishoi Police Station area of Mayurbhanj.
Similarly, when a wall in a school in Madhupura village in the Balasore district collapsed, one student died and two others were critically injured.
