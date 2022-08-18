Odisha floods: Over 4.67 lakh affected; govt prepares for next spell of rain

Heavy showers are expected for the rest of the 13 districts on the day. It predicted very heavy precipitation in Kalahandi and seven districts of western Odisha on Saturday, besides heavy rain in nine adjoining districts. The government has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea in north and west central Bay of Bengal on Friday and off the coast on Saturday as squally weather with wind speed of 45-55 km per hour is expected over the region, officials said.

