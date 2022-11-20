Even after 75 years of independence and introducing a number of schemes to provide shelters to the homeless, many still sleep on roadsides. The situation becomes direr in winter, so a district of Odisha has started an initiative to ensure that no one sleeps under the open sky on winter nights. The Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) of Odisha has set up three-night squads that will help people sleeping alongside roads and will shift them to Shelters for Urban Homeless (SUH).

