Odisha: Fresh spells of rain from 1 Oct, parts of state already lashed with rain

After lashing many parts of Northern India, the rains seem to have changed its direction towards the coastal states as Odisha is witnessing heavy rainfall in several parts of the state. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted fresh spells of rains in Odisha from 1 October. The reason for these incessant rains is the cyclonic circulation over the West central Bay of Bengal and the neighborhood area.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}