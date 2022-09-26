Odisha: Fresh spells of rain from 1 Oct, parts of state already lashed with rain

Rainfall activities in Odisha would increase from October 1 even as many parts of the state including Bhubaneswar witnessed intense spell of rains
After lashing many parts of Northern India, the rains seem to have changed its direction towards the coastal states as Odisha is witnessing heavy rainfall in several parts of the state. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted fresh spells of rains in Odisha from 1 October. The reason for these incessant rains is the cyclonic circulation over the West central Bay of Bengal and the neighborhood area.
"Bhubaneswar received the highest of 10.2 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am to 5.30 pm Monday along with ‘dangerous’ lightning activities," said HR Biswas, Director of Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.
Thundershowers and lightening will continue for the next 24 hours near the coastal areas which include regions like Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Sundergarh district.
According to the IMD's midday bulletin, thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur in one or two places on Tuesday over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.
On Wednesday, the IMD predicts thunderstorms with lightning in one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Angul.
The weather department forecast thunderstorms in several districts on 26 September and 27 September, while it forecast moderate rainfall till 30 September.
BJP MP urges Odisha CM to send a proposal to Centre for metro rail
With a request of sending a proposal to the Centre for an integrated metro rail system in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, BJP MP from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi wrote a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
The MP claimed that she has already taken up the issue with Urban Ministry officials at the Centre. She affirmed that the twin cities must have a mass rapid transit system.
“The Bhubaneswar MP said the combined population of the two cities will be around 22 lakh, and both witnessed a rapid expansion of habitations and commercial complexes. If one includes areas which do not fall under the municipal corporations of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the estimated population would be close to 30 lakhs," she said.
"I would like to mention that both Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, though important cities of Odisha, do not have a mass rapid transit system," she wrote in the letter to the CM.
