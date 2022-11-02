Odisha gets 16 child-friendly police stations2 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 07:11 AM IST
The main objective of the initiative is to make minors more comfortable while lodging complaints with police without fear
On Tuesday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the opening of a Sampark Help Desk and 16 child-friendly police stations. Additionally, he stated that the state will soon see the opening of 18 additional child-friendly police stations.