Odisha gets longest river bridge over Mahanadi: 5 points

Cuttack: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated the state's longest bridge over Mahanadi river at Gopinathpur in the Cuttack district. The longest bridge of #Odisha on river #Mahanadi connects more people, more places and brings more development, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted along with the pictures of the bridge.

