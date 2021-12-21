Odisha gets longest river bridge over Mahanadi: 5 points

Odisha gets longest river bridge over Mahanadi: 5 points1 min read . 08:55 AM IST
Odisha's longest river bridge will shorten the distance between Badamba and Baideswhar, Banki by 45 km
Cuttack: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated the state's longest bridge over Mahanadi river at Gopinathpur in the Cuttack district. The longest bridge of #Odisha on river #Mahanadi connects more people, more places and brings more development, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted along with the pictures of the bridge.
1) The bridge will shorten the distance between Badamba and Baideswhar, Banki by 45 km and will connect Shinghanath Temple.
2) The 3.4-kilometre-long bridge carries a 'T' shaped design and has been constructed at a cost of ₹111 crore.
3) The bridge connecting Badamba and Baideswhar will benefit over 5 lakh people.
4) It will also contribute to the development of tourism, agriculture and commerce in the region.
5) Patnaik had laid the foundation stone of the bridge on February 28, 2014.
