Odisha govt allows operas and open air theatres with a ceiling

The Odisha government has allowed holding of operas and shows in open air theatres subject to a ceiling of 2,000 persons, in its March guideline issued to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The government has also allowed social congregations on the occasion of marriage and funeral with a maximum of 500 persons with adherence to the COVID-19 safety measures. The local authorities will verify whether the COVID safety measures are being followed.

Seeking permission of the local authorities will be mandatory for organizers to hold marriage, large gatherings, social, and religious functions and jatra shows, the order issued by the Special Relief Commissioner said.

Also, District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners were directed to demarcate the containment zones in accordance with the guidelines of MoHFW, Government of India and H&FW Department of the Government of Odisha.

The SRC office issued the detailed guidelines for the month of March where it is mentioned that the Containment Zones will be notified by the respective District Collectors/ Municipal Commissioners and information will be shared with MOHFW. The notification shall be uploaded by the District Collector and by the state on their websites.

Awareness shall be created in communities on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and provision of thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer will be mandatory, the order said.

While all the medical colleges have been allowed to reopen with effect from December 2, 2020, the authorities are directed to follow all the SOPs and guidelines with respect to social distancing and prevention of spread of epidemic issued by the Central and state government, scrupulously.

The Department of School and Mass Education/ ST and SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities are authorised to take appropriate decision with regard to the date of re-opening of schools and hostels under its control in respect of class 9 to 12 in a graded manner observing necessary guidelines/ SOP developed for the purpose.

The department shall further develop detailed SOP for the primary schools and decide on opening of such schools with approval of the government.

Considering the present situation, the School and Mass Education Department may allow conduct of intra-school class promotion examination for class 9 and 11 giving the option of online examination to the students with consent of their parents/guardians, it said.

The Department of Higher Education is authorized to take appropriate decision with regard to the date of re- opening of Colleges/ Higher Education Institutions and Hostels under its control superintendence/ supervision by following the guidelines/ SOP issued by the Department UGC/ AICTE/Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

The Department of Skill Development and Technical Education is authorized to take appropriate decision with regard to the date of re-opening of Engineering Colleges and other Technical Education/ Skill Development Institutions and Hostels under its control superintendence/ supervision in a graded manner in compliance with the guidelines/ SOP issued by the Department UGC/AICTE/ Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, it said.

Anganwadi Centres have been allowed to function February 1, 2021.

Salons, spas, beauty parlours and barber shops shall ensure all safety precautions, disinfection and sanitization before and after service of each customer. The onus of compliance to the guideline lies with the owner, who shall be liable for any violation, which may lead to penal action including closure/ sealing of the premises, it said.

There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons, private vehicles and goods including those for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements

