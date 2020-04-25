Home > News > India > Odisha govt allows reopening of shops
Odisha govt allows reopening of shops

Updated: 25 Apr 2020, 05:28 PM IST

Municipal commissioners and the district collectors would notify detailed orders, specifying types of shops to open within the limits of municipal corporations, urban local bodies and districts as well as their timing

BHUBANESWAR : In line with the Centre's guidelines, the Odisha government, here on Saturday, allowed reopening of shops with certain conditions. The District Collectors and the Municipal Commissioners will take a decision on the basis of local situations.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said the Municipal Commissioners and the District Collectors would notify detailed orders, specifying shops/types of shops to open within the limits of municipal corporations, urban local bodies and districts as well as their timing.

The government has allowed reopening of all shops, including neighbourhood and standalone shops, those in residential complexes within the municipal limits and registered under the Orissa Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1956, except shops in market complexes and multi-brand and single-brand malls.

Similarly, all shops, including those in residential and market complexes, except in multi-brand and single-brand malls in rural areas been allowed to reopen.

They can be opened with 50 per cent workers with masks and social distancing being mandatory.

