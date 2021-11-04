On the eve of Diwali, Odisha government has announced a 25% salary hike to all contractual employees. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Wednesday employees engaged through outsourcing agencies and contractual basis in various departments of the state government will get a 25% increase in the remuneration.

The state government will spend an additional ₹100 crore annually for this, an official statement said adding, it will benefit about 33,000 people employed in various departments of the Odisha government.

Chief Miniter's office (CMO) said, "Statutory payments such as EPF and ESI will be paid by the concerned agencies/firms and this will be ensured by the authorities of the concern departments where they are working."

"The Chief Minister also directed for stern action against the agencies/companies for neglecting the deposit of such Statutory payments," it said.

Patnaik also directed to grant an annual 12 days leave. He also advised the concerned authorities to take an early decision regarding the provisions of maternity leaves to pregnant women.

CM announces ₹33.03 crore financial assistance to small and marginal farmers

The chief minister also announced ₹33.03 crore financial assistance for 1,65,131 small and marginal farmers of Puri district under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme, for the Rabi season 2021-22.

Under this assistance, an amount of ₹2,000 each will be deposited directly in the farmer's bank account, said Odisha Chief Minister's Office in a statement.

On September 11, the Chief Minister had distributed ₹742.58 crore as KALIA assistance for Rabi crops to 37,12,914 farmers across the state. However, farmers in the Puri district could get assistance due to the by-election for the Pipili assembly constituency.

“CM Naveen Patnaik has implemented the KALIA scheme to provide agricultural assistance to small, marginal and landless farming families in the state," an official statement said

This is a landmark initiative for the welfare of farmers across the country, which provides them with financial benefits for the purchase of various agricultural commodities, such as seeds, fertilizers and pesticides and agricultural machinery," it added.

(With inputs from agencies)

