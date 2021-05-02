Odisha govt announces a 14-day lockdown from 5th to 19th May. Check details

During the lockdown period, the persons can walk 500 meters between 7am and 12pm to buy vegetables

The Odisha government on Sunday announced a 14-day lockdown in the state as cases continue to rise sharply. The lockdown will remain in force with effect from May 5 till May 19, 2021, an official order informed on Sunday.

Odisha recorded 8,015 new COVID-19 cases, 5,634 recoveries and related 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Sunday.

