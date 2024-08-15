Odisha govt announces one-day menstrual leave for women in all jobs

Odisha government on Thursday announced one-day menstrual leave policy for women employed in government and private sectors in the state

Published15 Aug 2024, 01:52 PM IST
Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Parvati Parida on Thursday announced a one-day menstrual leave policy for women in all jobs. The Odisha deputy CM made the announcement during a district-level Independence Day celebration in Cuttack, reported Kalinga TV.

The one-day menstrual leave policy will be effective immediately for women employees eligible to take leave from work on the first or second day of their menstrual cycle.

The announcement has come amid a long-pending demand for a paid menstrual leave policy for all menstruators. On July 8, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to consider the formulation of a paid menstrual leave policy after consulting all stakeholders.

Centre not planning to mandate paid menstrual leave

Odisha is the recent addition to the list of Indian states providing menstrual leave including Kerala and Bihar. Meanwhile, the nationwide implementation of the policy is unlikely as Minister of Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi, on July 26, clarified that there are currently no plans to mandate paid menstrual leave for all workplaces.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha on the issue of menstrual leaves, Minister of Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi said, "At present, there is no proposal under consideration of the Government to make provision for paid menstrual leave mandatory for all workplaces."

Earlier in July, the Supreme Court had instructed the central government to engage in discussions with relevant stakeholders to formulate a model policy for mandatory maternity leave policy. The instruction was passed by the SC when it refused to consider a plea seeking menstrual leave for female employees. The apex court had observed that the policy may encourage women for bigger participation but it may also dissuade employers from engaging women in its workforce.

Menstrual leave has become a topic of growing discussion and advocacy in India. Traditionally, menstruation has been shrouded in stigma and silence, with many women experiencing discomfort and health issues during their periods. Recently, there's been a push towards recognising menstrual leave as a legitimate and necessary aspect of women's health.

 

Odisha govt announces one-day menstrual leave for women in all jobs

