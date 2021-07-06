Odisha govt approves 5 mega steel projects worth 1.46 lakh crore investment

A proposal for the expansion of Tata Steel Limited's crude steel production from 3 million tonne per annum to 8 million tonne per annum, hot rolled coil from 3 million tonne per annum to 7 million tonne per annum, 2.2 million tonne per annum cold-rolled products and 2 million tonne per annum long products against an investment of ₹47,599 crore to be set up in Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur, also got the government's nod. This will generate potential employment opportunities for over 4,625 persons.