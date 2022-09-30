Odisha govt can re-engage retired employees to fill 50% vacancies

Odisha govt can re-engage retired employees to fill 50% vacancies2 min read . 07:39 PM IST
Government departments in Odisha would soon re-engage retired employees in upto 50% of entry-level vacancies without permission from the finance department
Government departments in Odisha would soon re-engage retired employees in upto 50% of entry-level vacancies without permission from the finance department
At a time when around 73,000 positions at entry level are lying vacant in Odisha, the state government has decided to re-engage retired government employees in up to 50% of entry-level vacancies. For this, the administrative department will no longer need a nod from the finance department. However, if they breach the 50% limit, then permission from the finance department will be required.
At a time when around 73,000 positions at entry level are lying vacant in Odisha, the state government has decided to re-engage retired government employees in up to 50% of entry-level vacancies. For this, the administrative department will no longer need a nod from the finance department. However, if they breach the 50% limit, then permission from the finance department will be required.
The consolidated monthly remuneration of re-engaged retired employees was also revised and raised to ₹50,000 for Pay Level 17, and ₹46,000 for Pay Levels 15 and 16.
The consolidated monthly remuneration of re-engaged retired employees was also revised and raised to ₹50,000 for Pay Level 17, and ₹46,000 for Pay Levels 15 and 16.
Retired employees in Pay Levels 11, 12, 13, and 14 will get a salary of ₹35,000 per month, while those in Pay Levels 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 will be paid ₹20,000. After re-engagement, superannuated employees in Pay levels 1, 2, 3, and 4 will receive consolidated remuneration of ₹10,000 per month.
Retired employees in Pay Levels 11, 12, 13, and 14 will get a salary of ₹35,000 per month, while those in Pay Levels 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 will be paid ₹20,000. After re-engagement, superannuated employees in Pay levels 1, 2, 3, and 4 will receive consolidated remuneration of ₹10,000 per month.
According to the circular, the remuneration of retired employees shall not include pension.
According to the circular, the remuneration of retired employees shall not include pension.
“The quantum of remuneration in exceptional circumstances where the government may go for engagement of suitable retired government servants will be fixed by adopting the methodology of ‘pay minus pension. No allowances such as DA, HRA, etc shall be admissible in such cases," the circular said.
“The quantum of remuneration in exceptional circumstances where the government may go for engagement of suitable retired government servants will be fixed by adopting the methodology of ‘pay minus pension. No allowances such as DA, HRA, etc shall be admissible in such cases," the circular said.
The circular also mentions that the tenure of such engagement will be finalized after obtaining the concurrence of the Finance department and the government's approval at the chief minister's level.
The circular also mentions that the tenure of such engagement will be finalized after obtaining the concurrence of the Finance department and the government's approval at the chief minister's level.
Odisha Investors Meet: CM Patnaik meets investors in Bengaluru
Odisha Investors Meet: CM Patnaik meets investors in Bengaluru
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended the 'Odisha Investors Meet' on Wednesday in Bengaluru and address the investors and apprise about the state's flagship investment summit, the Make in Odisha Conclave'22 and invite them to the event, said a press release from Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended the 'Odisha Investors Meet' on Wednesday in Bengaluru and address the investors and apprise about the state's flagship investment summit, the Make in Odisha Conclave'22 and invite them to the event, said a press release from Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
"It's a pleasure to meet you all today in this beautiful city of Bengaluru. Thanks to your innovative and inspiring work, India has emerged as a major force in the world of technology and manufacturing," the Chief Minister said.
"It's a pleasure to meet you all today in this beautiful city of Bengaluru. Thanks to your innovative and inspiring work, India has emerged as a major force in the world of technology and manufacturing," the Chief Minister said.
With inputs from agencies
With inputs from agencies