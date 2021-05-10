Odisha govt decides to float global tender to procure Covid-19 vaccines

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As states across the country report shortage in Covid-19 vaccines in the wake of second wave of the pandemic, the Odisha government on Monday decided to float a global tender for procuring the vaccine to inoculate the states entire population, Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said.

"It is felt that complete vaccination is the best way to protect precious lives of the people. Therefore, the Cabinet allowed the state government to go for global tender and get vaccines at the earliest," Mohapatra said.

He said that a technical committee will soon be formed to suggest the state government on how to procure the best quality vaccines being made by leading manufacturers across the world.

Meanwhile, Odisha's COVID-19 caseload on Monday rose to 5,44,873 after 10,031 more people tested positive for the infection, while 17 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 2,197, a senior health department official said.

Monday was the fifth consecutive day when the state registered more than 10,000 new cases.

Of the 10,031 new cases, 6,623 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the rest detected during contact tracing, the official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per an official statement, as many as 21 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 852.642 MT, 132 from Dhenkanal with 2091.5 MT, 123 from Jajpur with 2543.192 MT and 210 from Rourkela with 3978.262 MT in the last 18 days.

