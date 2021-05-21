As cases of black fungus or mucormycosis rise, the Odisha government on Thursday declared the infection as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

A 'notifiable disease' is any disease that is required by law to be reported to government authorities. The information allows the authorities to monitor the disease and provide early warning of possible outbreaks.

In Odisha, the disease was observed to be increasing among the Covid-19 patients who were under Cortico Steroids and other Immunosuppressive drugs and also among the patients in the post-Covid period.

For its treatment and monitoring, a state-level task force committee has already been constituted by the health department.

The committee monitors the incident of such patients being admitted to different hospitals of the state and formulates the guideline for early detection and management cases.

Recently, the task force had suggested a protocol for identification, treatment, and follow-up action in addition to public awareness about the fungus. Further, the committee recommended declaring mucormycosis as a notifiable disease so that reports.

All such suspected and confirmed cases shall be shared by all district health facilities to the health and family welfare department and subsequently to the IDSP surveillance system for monitoring.

Centre's directions

The Central Government on Thursday directed all states and union territories to declare a notifiable disease, noting that the fungal infection is leading to prolonged morbidity and mortality amongst Covid-19 patients.

"The treatment of this fungal infection requires multidisciplinary approach consisting of Eye surgeons, ENT specialists, general surgeon, neurosurgeon and dental maxillofacial surgeon etc and institution of amphotericin B as an antifungal medicine," the health ministry told states.

"You are requested to make mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, wherein all government and private health facilities, medical colleges will follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis, management of mucormycosis, issued by the Union government," it added.

People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. The disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from Covid-19.

