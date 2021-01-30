Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Odisha govt departments to function with full strength from Monday
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Photo: ANI)

Odisha govt departments to function with full strength from Monday

1 min read . 05:39 AM IST ANI

In an important development, the Odisha government has decided to allow all its departments and sub-ordinate offices to function with full strength of officers and staff from February 1, 2021.

In an important development, the Odisha government has decided to allow all its departments and sub-ordinate offices to function with full strength of officers and staff from February 1, 2021.

In an important development, the Odisha government has decided to allow all its departments and sub-ordinate offices to function with full strength of officers and staff from February 1, 2021.

All government offices across the state will remain closed on Saturdays, a release by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department stated.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Amit Shah's 2-day visit to West Bengal cancelled after Delhi blast

1 min read . 08:10 AM IST

Anna Hazare calls off his hunger strike over farm reforms

1 min read . 08:06 AM IST

Gujarat schools to reopen for class 9, 11 students on Monday

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST

Vaccine nationalism will prolong pandemic: WHO chief

2 min read . 07:40 AM IST

All government offices across the state will remain closed on Saturdays, a release by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department stated.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Amit Shah's 2-day visit to West Bengal cancelled after Delhi blast

1 min read . 08:10 AM IST

Anna Hazare calls off his hunger strike over farm reforms

1 min read . 08:06 AM IST

Gujarat schools to reopen for class 9, 11 students on Monday

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST

Vaccine nationalism will prolong pandemic: WHO chief

2 min read . 07:40 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

However, the state government has given the option to the departments to regulate the staff strength if necessary when the department offices are constrained in maintaining physical distancing among staff members.

"All precautionary measures issued by the department earlier on June 8, 2020 to prevent spread of COVID-19 shall be strictly followed by all departments," the General Administration department said.

Earlier, due to the COVID-19 pandemic all departments of the state government and sub-ordinate offices were functioning with 50 per cent strength.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.