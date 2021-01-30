Odisha govt departments to function with full strength from Monday

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
However, the state government has given the option to the departments to regulate the staff strength if necessary when the department offices are constrained in maintaining physical distancing among staff members.
"All precautionary measures issued by the department earlier on June 8, 2020 to prevent spread of COVID-19 shall be strictly followed by all departments," the General Administration department said.
Earlier, due to the COVID-19 pandemic all departments of the state government and sub-ordinate offices were functioning with 50 per cent strength.