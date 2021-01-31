Odisha govt employee dismissed from service for submitting fake certificate

Odisha govt employee dismissed from service for submitting fake certificate1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2021, 02:40 PM IST
- The investigation revealed that Lakhmipriya Behera got the government service 24 years ago by submitting a fake ST certificate as she doesn't belong to that community
MALKANGIRI : The Malkangiri district administration has dismissed a senior clerk from government service for submitting a fake caste certificate at the time of her recruitment, an official said.
District Collector Y Vijay on Saturday dismissed Lakhmipriya Behera, a lady clerk at the district welfare department from service after it was ascertained that she used a fake tribal caste certificate to enter the government service, deputy collector Durga Prasad Dora told reporters.
India a major player at home and world in covid vaccination drive3 min read . 03:16 PM IST
India needs to make efforts to get rating upgrade in line with fundamentals: CEA KV Subramanian2 min read . 03:14 PM IST
Budget 2021: Govt may announce new scheme for revival of discoms to achieve 24X7 power for all3 min read . 03:05 PM IST
World Bank commits $12 billion for vaccinations1 min read . 02:55 PM IST
Based on a complaint, the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), southern division, had ordered a probe into the case.
The investigation revealed that Behera got the government service 24 years ago by submitting a fake ST certificate as she doesn't belong to that community. She also availed a promotion during the service period.
Behera, who hailed from Kalahandi district, had availed the ST certificate from Junagarh Tehsildar after her marriage to a tribal man.
However, Behera could not be contacted as she was on leave.
As per rules, anyone cannot avail the benefit of reserved category people even though he or she marries a scheduled tribe or scheduled caste community person, official sources said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.