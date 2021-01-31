OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Odisha govt employee dismissed from service for submitting fake certificate
Representative photo: Based on a complaint, the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), southern division, had ordered a probe into the case.
Representative photo: Based on a complaint, the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), southern division, had ordered a probe into the case.

Odisha govt employee dismissed from service for submitting fake certificate

1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2021, 02:40 PM IST PTI

  • The investigation revealed that Lakhmipriya Behera got the government service 24 years ago by submitting a fake ST certificate as she doesn't belong to that community

MALKANGIRI : The Malkangiri district administration has dismissed a senior clerk from government service for submitting a fake caste certificate at the time of her recruitment, an official said.

District Collector Y Vijay on Saturday dismissed Lakhmipriya Behera, a lady clerk at the district welfare department from service after it was ascertained that she used a fake tribal caste certificate to enter the government service, deputy collector Durga Prasad Dora told reporters.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021 file photo a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. California's governor is pledging Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, a more seamless coronavirus vaccination system that should make it easier for the state's 40 million residents to know when it's their turn to get vaccinated and where to sign up for a vaccine. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

India a major player at home and world in covid vaccination drive

3 min read . 03:16 PM IST
Krishnamurthy V. Subramanian., Chief Economic Adviser

India needs to make efforts to get rating upgrade in line with fundamentals: CEA KV Subramanian

2 min read . 03:14 PM IST
Under the scheme, discoms were envisaged to turn around financially within three years from signing agreements under it.

Budget 2021: Govt may announce new scheme for revival of discoms to achieve 24X7 power for all

3 min read . 03:05 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: World Bank President David Malpass.

World Bank commits $12 billion for vaccinations

1 min read . 02:55 PM IST

Based on a complaint, the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), southern division, had ordered a probe into the case.

The investigation revealed that Behera got the government service 24 years ago by submitting a fake ST certificate as she doesn't belong to that community. She also availed a promotion during the service period.

Behera, who hailed from Kalahandi district, had availed the ST certificate from Junagarh Tehsildar after her marriage to a tribal man.

However, Behera could not be contacted as she was on leave.

As per rules, anyone cannot avail the benefit of reserved category people even though he or she marries a scheduled tribe or scheduled caste community person, official sources said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout