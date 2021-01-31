Subscribe
Odisha govt employee dismissed from service for submitting fake certificate
Representative photo: Based on a complaint, the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), southern division, had ordered a probe into the case.

Odisha govt employee dismissed from service for submitting fake certificate

1 min read . 02:40 PM IST PTI

  • The investigation revealed that Lakhmipriya Behera got the government service 24 years ago by submitting a fake ST certificate as she doesn't belong to that community

MALKANGIRI : The Malkangiri district administration has dismissed a senior clerk from government service for submitting a fake caste certificate at the time of her recruitment, an official said.

District Collector Y Vijay on Saturday dismissed Lakhmipriya Behera, a lady clerk at the district welfare department from service after it was ascertained that she used a fake tribal caste certificate to enter the government service, deputy collector Durga Prasad Dora told reporters.

Based on a complaint, the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), southern division, had ordered a probe into the case.

The investigation revealed that Behera got the government service 24 years ago by submitting a fake ST certificate as she doesn't belong to that community. She also availed a promotion during the service period.

Behera, who hailed from Kalahandi district, had availed the ST certificate from Junagarh Tehsildar after her marriage to a tribal man.

However, Behera could not be contacted as she was on leave.

As per rules, anyone cannot avail the benefit of reserved category people even though he or she marries a scheduled tribe or scheduled caste community person, official sources said.

