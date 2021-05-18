The Odisha Government on Tuesday announced to extend the COVID-triggered lockdown in the state for two more weeks to tackle the further spread of the deadly virus.

The government said in a directive, there shall be lockdown throughout the state from May 19th till 5 am of June 1st. There shall be a complete shutdown on weekends, starting 6 pm of Fridays till 5 am of Mondays.

The lockdown was imposed in the state on May 5 and it was slated to continue till tomorrow.

Here's is what is allowed and what is not during the lockdown

As per today's order all health services to remain functional during the lockdown. This includes hospitals, nursing home, pharmacy, collection centres, manufacturing unit of drugs etc. Movement of all medical personnel will also be allowed. Smooth movement of oxygen tankers, oxygen cylinder/COVID emergency material carrying vehicles needs to be ensured The financial sector will remain functional. RBI, RBI-regulated financial markets, Sebi and capital and debt market services, IRDAI and insurance companies will remain open. Banks, ATMs, etc. will remain functional Railways, Airport and sea ports will remain operational as per Centre's guidelines. Oil and Gas sector, postal services, sanitation and waste management sector etc will be operational. Shops dealing with emergency and essential article will remain functional 7 am to 11 am. Home delivery services will be encouraged. Weekly haats remain prohibited. Restaurants and food joints will be allowed to carry out takeaway services IT and IT-enabled services to work with 20% staff.

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload surged to 6,33,302 on Tuesday after 10,321 more people tested positive for the infection, while 22 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 2,357, a health department official said.

Accordingly, the number of active cases climbed to 1,04,539, he said. Of the 10,321 new cases, 5,779 were reported from various quarantine centres and the rest detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of new cases at 1,566, followed by Sundergarh at 819 and Cuttack at 731.

(With inputs from agencies)

