The Odisha government on Monday fixed charges for hiring various types of ambulances amid complaints that patients and their relatives were being exploited.

In a notification, the Commerce and Transport Department said that any deviation from the fixed charge will be punishable under the law.

Small ambulances

As per the notification, small ambulances such as Maruti Omni, Tata Magic and Maruti Eco will charge ₹750 up to 10 km.

Small ambulances with basic life support

Small ambulances with basic life support facilities will charge ₹1,000 up to the same distance. These kinds of ambulances will charge ₹30 per additional km thereafter.

Medium category ambulances

Medium category ambulances such as Mahindra Bolero will charge ₹1,000 up to 10 km. Those with basic life support facilities in this category will charge ₹1,500 up to the same distance. These kinds of ambulances will charge ₹50 per additional km thereafter.

Large ambulances

Large ambulances such as Tata Winger, Force Traveller and Tata 407 will charge ₹1,250 up to 10 km. These ambulances with basic life support system facilities will charge ₹2,000 up to the same distance and ₹50 per km thereafter.

The charges shall be revised from time to time, based on changes in fuel prices in the state, the notification said.

The decision comes amid complaints that ambulances were charging patients thousands of rupees for short distances and exploiting them during emergency.

