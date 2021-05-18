Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Odisha govt fixes charges for hiring ambulances. Check rate list

Odisha govt fixes charges for hiring ambulances. Check rate list

Premium
Commerce and Transport Department said that any deviation from the fixed charge will be punishable under the law. Representative image
1 min read . 07:48 AM IST Staff Writer

Small ambulances such as Maruti Omni, Tata Magic and Maruti Eco will charge 750 up to 10 km.

The Odisha government on Monday fixed charges for hiring various types of ambulances amid complaints that patients and their relatives were being exploited.

The Odisha government on Monday fixed charges for hiring various types of ambulances amid complaints that patients and their relatives were being exploited.

In a notification, the Commerce and Transport Department said that any deviation from the fixed charge will be punishable under the law.

TRENDING STORIES See All

In a notification, the Commerce and Transport Department said that any deviation from the fixed charge will be punishable under the law.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Small ambulances

As per the notification, small ambulances such as Maruti Omni, Tata Magic and Maruti Eco will charge 750 up to 10 km.

Small ambulances with basic life support

Small ambulances with basic life support facilities will charge 1,000 up to the same distance. These kinds of ambulances will charge 30 per additional km thereafter.

Medium category ambulances

Medium category ambulances such as Mahindra Bolero will charge 1,000 up to 10 km. Those with basic life support facilities in this category will charge 1,500 up to the same distance. These kinds of ambulances will charge 50 per additional km thereafter.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Maharashtra Covid-19 cases below 30,000 for 1st time since March-end

1 min read . 06:52 AM IST
Premium

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against Covid variants found in India: Study

2 min read . 06:48 AM IST
Premium

Badrinath temple opens, no pilgrims allowed due to Covid

1 min read . 06:49 AM IST
Premium

Starting Covid vaccination with frontline warriors paid rich dividends: PM Modi

1 min read . 06:26 AM IST

Large ambulances

Large ambulances such as Tata Winger, Force Traveller and Tata 407 will charge 1,250 up to 10 km. These ambulances with basic life support system facilities will charge 2,000 up to the same distance and 50 per km thereafter.

The charges shall be revised from time to time, based on changes in fuel prices in the state, the notification said.

The decision comes amid complaints that ambulances were charging patients thousands of rupees for short distances and exploiting them during emergency.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!