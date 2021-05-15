Subscribe
Odisha govt floats global e-tender to procure 3.80 crore Covid-19 vaccines

Odisha govt floats global e-tender to procure 3.80 crore Covid-19 vaccines

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
Staff Writer

  • The state has mandated bidders to supply the vaccines in four phases
  • The state cabinet had on 10 May approved the proposal to float a global tender

Amid a shortage of vaccines across the country, the Odisha State Medical Corporation (OSMC) has invited online global bids from manufacturers to supply 3.80 crore anti-Covid doses.



The state has mandated bidders to supply the vaccines in four phases and the government will issue a separate purchase order for each.



"Odisha State Medical Corporation (OSMC) has invited online global bids through an e-Tender portal for supply the 3.80 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine from manufacturers," informed the Odisha government in a notice.

The bidders will not be able to withdraw after the opening of the technical bid, within the minimum validity period of 180 days and also after accepting the Letter of Intent.

Successful bidders will be provided with an online tracking facility for knowing goods delivery status at the consignee location and progress on payment by OSMCL.

The state cabinet had on 10 May approved the proposal to float a global tender for procurement of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited - OSMCL (Tender Inviting Authority) is a government of Odisha Enterprise for providing services to the various health care institutions under the state department of health and family welfare.

One of the key objectives of the OSMCL is to act as the central procurement agency for all essential drugs, equipment and other health commodities for all health care institutions (hereinafter referred to as user institutions) under the Department.

Cases in Odisha

The state on Friday registered its highest single-day spike of 12,390 new Covid-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 5,88,687, while a record number of 22 fatalities raised the toll to 2,273.

Accordingly, the number of active cases climbed to 1,04,016.

Of the 12,390 new cases, 6,938 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the rest detected during contact tracing, an official said.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, accounted for 2,201 new cases, followed by Sundergarh at 882, Cuttack at 719, Sambalpur at 677 and Angul at 532.

Meanwhile, the state steering committee in Odisha has approved the inclusion of several categories of employees -- ranging from forest officials, government veterinary doctors, livestock inspectors, to ATM maintenance personnel and banking staff -- in the list of frontline workers.

PK Mohapatra, the additional chief secretary of the health department, said these frontline workers would get the vaccine on a priority basis once an adequate number of vials is available.

With inputs from agencies.

