Odisha govt halts internet services till Monday in Sambalpur to combat violence2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 01:48 PM IST
- Odisha police said that access to internet and data services including WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media will continue to be suspended till 10 AM on April 17
The Odisha government extended internet suspension by another 48 hours on Saturday due to overnight violence and the death of a man under mysterious circumstances.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×