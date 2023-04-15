The Odisha government extended internet suspension by another 48 hours on Saturday due to overnight violence and the death of a man under mysterious circumstances.

The state home department in an official order said that access to internet and data services including WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media will continue to be suspended till 10 AM on April 17.

Meanwhile, the state government has also imposed a curfew in the city.

The violence took place after Friday evening's Hanuman Jayanti processions were held under tight security.

However, Odisha director general of Police Sunik K Bansal said the situation is improving and has cautioned that strict and stern action will be taken against mischief makers.

The Sambalpur sub-collector said in a notice that the district administration imposed the curfew with immediate effect as a precautionary measure till further orders.

As per the government order, people can go out and buy essentials between 8 AM to 10 AM and 3.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Sambalpur district collector Ananya Das said that all education institutions, business establishments, and government and private offices will remain closed.

Several shops were set on fire on Friday night in several areas of the city like Ring Road, VSS Marg, Gol Bazaar, Geiti Road, Nuapada despite the deployment of a large number of security personnel. Police said the shops were set on fire after the news regarding the stabbing to death of a youth spread. The youth, who hailed from nearby Badasinghari village, died at the hospital. His associate was stabbed and critically injured.

“It is an extraordinary situation in Sambalpur. I urge people not to believe in rumours. About 95% of the news being circulated was false. The normal condition will return soon with the help of people. The administration will decide on the measures in holding examinations for assistant section officers and other competitive tests,"Sambalpur district collector Ananya Das said