Odisha govt halts internet services till Monday in Sambalpur to combat violence

Several shops were set on fire on Friday night in several areas of the city like Ring Road, VSS Marg, Gol Bazaar, Geiti Road, Nuapada despite the deployment of a large number of security personnel. Police said the shops were set on fire after the news regarding the stabbing to death of a youth spread. The youth, who hailed from nearby Badasinghari village, died at the hospital. His associate was stabbed and critically injured.

