Odisha govt hikes electricity tariff by 5.60%

BHUBANESWAR , ELECTRICITY : The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) on Saturday approved the Annual Revenue Requirement and Tariff Order for the financial year 2021-22 and the new tariff will be effective from April 4.

As per the letter issued by the OERC, there has been a minimal rise of 30 paise per KWH/kVAh in energy charge for the category of consumer other than BPL, irrigation. The prescribed hike amounts to a 5.60% rise in overall retail supply tariff.

"Now the tariff will be ₹3 per unit for the first 50 units, ₹4.80 per unit for consumption above 50 units up to 200 units, if consumers use the electricity between 200 to 400 units, they will have to pay ₹5.80 per unit, on the consumption of more then 400 units, they will have to pay ₹6.20 per unit," it said. "It is also mentioned that a 2% rebate over and above normal rebate shall be allowed on the bill to the LT domestic and single-phase general-purpose category of consumers who pay through digital means, this rebate shall be applicable on the current month bill if paid in full."

An amount of 2% shall be allowed to all pre-paid consumes on the pre-paid amount.

The rural LT domestic consumers shall get 5 paise per unit rebate in addition to existing prompt payment rebate who draw their poser through the correct meter and pay the bill in time.

There is a rise of 3% per unit in transmission tariff raising in 28 paise per unit from 25 paise per unit.

