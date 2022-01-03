Odisha govt hikes salary of junior teachers by 50%. Details here1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2022, 03:32 PM IST
The Odisha government on Monday hiked the salary of junior teachers engaged in primary schools by 50%. The increase will take effect from January 1, 2022.
As per the decision, the salary of contract junior teachers has been increased to ₹11,000. “Similarly, the salary of junior teachers has been increased from ₹6,200 to ₹13,400," said the Information and Public Relations Department of Odisha.
The department said the state government will spend ₹16 crore a year on this.
The decision will benefit 13,329 contracted junior teachers and 18,618 junior teachers. A total of 33,034 junior teachers will be paid.
Last week, ahead of New Year, the state government announced increasing the Dearness Allowance (DA) of government employees and pensioners by 3%.
"The decision would benefit 7.5 lakh Odisha government employees and pensioners," CMO said.
After the decision, the allowances have been raised to 31% from 28%.
The state government also decided to pay 30% of the arrears of employees on the Seventh Pay Commission. According to the Seventh Pay Commission, employees received 50% of the arrears of their increased pay from January 2016 to August 2017.
