The Odisha government on Monday hiked the salary of junior teachers engaged in primary schools by 50%. The increase will take effect from January 1, 2022.

As per the decision, the salary of contract junior teachers has been increased to ₹11,000. “Similarly, the salary of junior teachers has been increased from ₹6,200 to ₹13,400," said the Information and Public Relations Department of Odisha.

ମାନ୍ୟବର ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ପ୍ରାଥମିକ ବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟ ଗୁଡିକରେ ଶିକ୍ଷାଦାନରେ ନିୟୋଜିତ କନିଷ୍ଠ ଶିକ୍ଷକମାନଙ୍କ ଦରମା ବୃଦ୍ଧି କରିବା ପାଇଁ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନେଇଛନ୍ତି। ଏହି ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ଅନୁଯାୟୀ କନିଷ୍ଠ ଶିକ୍ଷକ (ଚୁକ୍ତିଭିତ୍ତିକ) ଏବଂ କନିଷ୍ଠ ଶିକ୍ଷକ ମାନଙ୍କ ଦରମାରେ ୫୦ ପ୍ରତିଶତ ବୃଦ୍ଧି କରାଯାଇଛି। — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) January 3, 2022

The department said the state government will spend ₹16 crore a year on this.

The decision will benefit 13,329 contracted junior teachers and 18,618 junior teachers. A total of 33,034 junior teachers will be paid.

Last week, ahead of New Year, the state government announced increasing the Dearness Allowance (DA) of government employees and pensioners by 3%.

"The decision would benefit 7.5 lakh Odisha government employees and pensioners," CMO said.

After the decision, the allowances have been raised to 31% from 28%.

The state government also decided to pay 30% of the arrears of employees on the Seventh Pay Commission. According to the Seventh Pay Commission, employees received 50% of the arrears of their increased pay from January 2016 to August 2017.

