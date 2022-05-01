Odisha govt hikes variable DA. Check revised minimum wages here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The new minimum wage with VDA with effect from 1 April 2022, will be ₹326 for unskilled employees, while it would be ₹366 for semi-skilled workers. The wages with VDA will be ₹416 and ₹476 for skilled and highly skilled employees.
In the major good news, the Odisha government has hiked the variable dearness allowance (VDA) for all categories of employees by ₹11 per day. This would be in addition to minimum rates of wages for these employees.
In a notification, Dr. N Thrirumala Naik, IAS, Labour Commissioner of Odisha said that "the Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) @ ₹11 per day (after rounding off) shall be payable to the unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and highly skilled categories of employees in all 89 scheduled employments with effect from April 1, 2022, in addition to the minimum rate of wages."
With that, according to the Labour Commission, the new minimum wage with VDA with effect from 1 April 2022, will be ₹326 for unskilled employees, while it would be ₹366 for semi-skilled workers. The wages with VDA will be ₹416 and ₹476 for skilled and highly skilled employees.
The State Minimum Wages Board has advised a system of revision of the special allowance called VDA @ ₹0.90 per point rise in the CPI number for industrial workers (Base 2001-100)) as admissible and shall be declared at half-yearly interval i.e. on 1st April and 1st October from the date of notification of revised wages starting from 1st April 2019, the Labour Commissioner's notification of Saturday said.
Further, the notification pointed out that the VDA for the half-year commencing April 1, 2022, is required to be effected on the basis of the increase in average Consumer Price Index Number for industrial workers reaching 357.65 from 345.21 as of December 31, 2021, and thereby resulting in an increase of 12.44 points.
The announcement comes ahead of International Labour Day which is on May 1.
