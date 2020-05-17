Petrol, diesel becomes costlier in Odisha after VAT hike

Since March, a number of state governments and union territories across India have been hiking VAT as fuel is one of the biggest revenue generators for them. The central government too had recently hiked excise duty on petrol by ₹10 a litre and on diesel by ₹13 a litre. The hike in excise duty did not lead to a price across India as the state-run fuel retailers adjusted the price hike against a reduction in crude oil prices.