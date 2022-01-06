The Police commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack on Thursday announced that Odisha government had issued fresh guidelines amid rising cases of Covid and Omicron in the state.

The state has decided to imposed night curfew from 9pm to 5am starting from 7 January. Odisha is the latest to join several states who have introduced stringent actions including night curfew to curb the rapid spread of coronavirus infection.

The state has also limited the number of guests at weddings and funerals to 100 and 50 respectively, in an attempt to curb mass gatherings in the state.

Mass gatherings have proven to be super spreaders in other states throughout the country.

Earlier the state had mentioned that all the travelers de-boarding at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, except those in transit, have to undergo RT-PCR test for Covid-19 at the testing facility at the airport, said the city civic authority in a statement on Thursday.

The state on Wednesday had also mandated all schools and colleges to remain shut, while online classes are encouraged for students of standard 10 and 12.

