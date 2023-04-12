Odisha govt issues guidelines to tackle heat wave situation

Odisha govt issues guidelines to tackle heat wave situation3 min read . 06:37 AM IST
With the rise in temperature and heat wave conditions, the Odisha government has issued guidelines for the districts on ways to tackle the heat wave situation during the ongoing summer across the state.
"Since the temperature is rising gradually, it is once again reiterated that immediate steps may be taken as preparedness and precautionary measures at different levels in your district to meet the prevailing heat wave situations by adhering to the salient measures as follows," Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahu said.
Sahu suggested district administrators o take advanced steps to identify the water scarcity pockets. Besides, Sahu also asked Urban Local Bodies/ Gram Panchayats to open more "Paniya Jala Seva Kendras" (Drinking Water Kiosks) at marketplaces, bus stops, and other congregation points.
Water provided in such water kiosks must be of potable quality and proper sanitation maintained including the use of long handle dispensers and change of water daily, he added.
"In Schools, Colleges, and other Academic/ Technical institutions, extra care has to be taken to ensure the availability of drinking water. Sufficient ORS are also to be kept in schools, and colleges and provided to students/ staff requiring the same. Outdoor activities have to be restricted so that the students not to be exposed to heatwave conditions," Sahu added.
It also specified that Anganwadi Centres may remain open in the morning hours only. Sufficient numbers of ORS packets should also be available with ASHA and AWWs.
Odisha Government in its directives also mentioned that separate wards/ beds should be earmarked for the treatment of heat stroke patients.
"Sufficient life-saving medicines, saline, and ORS may be stored in dispensaries, PHCs, CHCs, and Subdivision/ District Headquarters Hospitals to meet the requirement. A special arrangement may be made and separate wards/ beds be earmarked for the treatment of heat stroke patients in different hospitals. The ESI Dispensaries may be directed to treat the general public," it said.
During the heat wave period, Sahu asked to reschedule the timings of labourers/workmen at worksites. The employers must make necessary arrangements for the supply of drinking water, ORS packets, and provision of a rest shed at the worksite, he added.
Odisha Government also stated that if a person dies from a sunstroke then an immediate joint enquiry has to be conducted by the district collector.
All efforts should be made to see that no human causality occurs due to heat waves. However, if any information on casualty is received or a news report is published in the media, it should be immediately enquired into and the veracity of such reports should be promptly reported to this office," directives stated.
Most areas of central, eastern and northwestern states of the nation are likely to experience heat waves during the three-month summer season this year, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of the India Meteorological Department said.
For the month of April, longer-than-normal heat waves are expected in parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Chhattisgarh, the weather office said.
The number of Indian states hit by heat waves since 2015 more than doubled to 23 by 2020.
