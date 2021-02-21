Odisha govt issues strict guidelines amid Covid surge, fear of new variants

Odisha government today issued instructions all district collectors to ensure strict implementation of COVID-19 safety guidelines in view of a fresh spike in number of COVID-19 cases in some states.

Odishas COVID-19 tally today mounted to 3,36,636 after 58 more people tested positive for the virus, while three districts became coronavirus-free, a health department official said.

Of the new cases detected from 18 districts, 34 were reported from quarantine centres, while the remaining 24 were local contact cases, the official said.

The 18 districts had new cases in single digits.

Gajapati, Kandhamal and Nabarangpur districts in the southern region of the state became COVID-19 free, with no active cases left in the three districts, he said.

The states coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 1,914 since Friday. Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have also died due to comorbidities.

Odisha currently has 616 active cases, while 3,34,053 patients have recovered so far. The state has so far conducted over 81.67 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, including 20,714 on Saturday.

Odishas positivity rate stands at 4.12 per cent, the data released by the Health and Family Welfare department said.

Meanwhile, more than 74% of the active cases of the country are in Kerala and Maharashtra. Of late it is seen that there has been a spike in the daily cases in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh also. Punjab and J&K too are witnessing a surge in daily new cases.

In the last four weeks in Kerala, the average weekly cases have fluctuated between a high of 42,000 to a low of 34,800. Similarly, in the last four weeks, the weekly positivity in Kerala has ranged from 13.9% to 8.9%. In Kerala, the district of Alappuzha is a cause of special concern where the weekly Positivity Rate has increased to 10.7% and weekly cases have increased to 2,833.

In Maharashtra, in the last four weeks, the weekly cases have shown a rising trend and have increased from 18,200 to 21,300; while the weekly positivity has also increased from 4.7% to 8%. The areas of concern are the Mumbai Suburban areas where the weekly cases have risen by 19%. In Nagpur, Amravati, Nashik, Akola and Yavatmal the weekly cases have increased by 33%, 47%, 23%, 55% and 48%, respectively.

Punjab is rapidly assuming critical dimension in respect of the spread of covid-19 infection. In the State, in the last four weeks, the weekly positivity rate has increased from 1.4% to 1.6%, while the weekly cases in the last four weeks have seen a rise from 1300 to 1682. In one district of SBS Nagar alone, the weekly positivity rate has become 4.9% from 3.5% and the weekly cases have more than doubled from 165 to 364.

The Centre has advised all these States to work on five major areas. These are:

Improve the overall testing numbers by focusing on increasing the proportion of RT-PCR tests.

All negative Rapid Antigen Test results to be mandatorily followed by RT-PCR test and no such negative persons are to be missed.

Refocus on strict and comprehensive surveillance as well as stringent containment in selected districts.

Regular monitoring of the mutant strains through testing followed by Genome Sequencing, as well as monitoring of the emerging cluster of cases.

Focusing on clinical management in districts reporting higher deaths.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via