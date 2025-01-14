The Odisha state government will provide a monthly pension of ₹20,000 and medical expenses coverage for all those individuals from the state who were jailed during the Emergency and are alive as of January 1, 2025, according to a PTI report.
The announcement was made via a notification from the state home department on January 13. Emergency was imposed in India nearly half a century ago, from 1975 to 1977 by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
Speaking to ANI, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, “The people of Odisha who were jailed under MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act, 1971) during the Emergency, were demanding pensions. Our government has announced that a pension of ₹20,000 per month shall be given to them. They will also get health insurance and railway benefits…” (sic)
Beneficiaries will have to submit an application in the prescribed format to the Collector and District Magistrate along with documents and names of three prominent co-detainees and an affidavit in support of his detention under the relevant act.
All applications will be scrutinised before an applicant becomes eligible for the benefits of the programme, the report added.
Late night on June 25, 1975, then PM Indira Gandhi declared the Emergency in a broadcast on All India Radio (AIR), some time after the Supreme Court granted a conditional stay to the Allahabad High Court verdict declaring her election to the Lok Sabha null and void. The apex court asked Gandhi to stay away from parliamentary proceedings.
The 21-month period was also known for excesses such as forced mass sterilisations, censorship of the press, suspension of constitutional rights and centralisation of power.
(With inputs from PTI)
