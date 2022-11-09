Odisha: Govt offices, schools, colleges to close after 1 pm on 10 November2 min read . 08:41 PM IST
- The directive comes as President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Odisha from 10 to 11 November
President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Odisha from 10 to 11 November. The Odisha government on Wednesday announced that all government offices, schools, colleges - both government and private- will remain closed from 1 pm on 10 November.
According to Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Murmu will offer her prayers to Lord Jagannath at Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri on November 10, 2022.
This will be President Murmu's first visit to the state after being sworn in as President of India.
Thereafter, President Murmu will reach Bhubaneswar where she will pay her tributes before the statues of prominent freedom fighters and leaders.
In the same evening, the President will attend the civic reception to be hosted in her honour at Raj Bhavan Bhubaneswar, sources said.
On 11 November the President will visit Tapoban High School, Government Girls High School Unit-II and Kuntala Kumari Sabat Adivasi Girls Hostel Unit-II in Bhubaneswar and interact with students and teachers.
On the same day, she will launch various projects of the Union Ministry of Education from Jayadev Bhawan, Bhubaneswar.
Earlier on Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru, on Gurpurab at the President's Estate.
The President also participated in the President's Bodyguard Regimental Gurudwara with devotees.
Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu administered Justice Dy Chandrachud the oath at a brief ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in national capital. Justice Chandrachud was sworn-in as the 50th Chief Justice of India.
Justice Chandrachud took over as the CJI from Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, who demitted office on Tuesday, and will head India's Judiciary until November 10, 2024, a day before he completes 65 years.
President Murmu earlier this month, had arrived in Sikkim for a four-day visit to the North east and inaugurated the 1.13-km-long Atal Setu connecting the Himalayan state with the rest of the country via West Bengal.
