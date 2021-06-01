The Odisha government has issued a new set of guidelines directing state government offices to operate with 30% staff strength during the extended Covid-related lockdown from 1 to 16 June, a new order stated.

Earlier on 30 May, a notification had said government offices would function with 10% employees during this period.

During the 14-day complete lockdown from 5 May and the second phase from 19 May, which was to end at 5 am on 1 June, the state had allowed only 10% of employees to report for work in government offices.

"All the departments of government shall function with 30% strength of employees and officers of the rank of Deputy Secretary and above should attend office daily," the notification said.

However, individual departments will have the liberty to decide the scale of operations and the employee strength, depending on instances of infection among the employees and the workload,

"It may be ensured that officers/ staff, who are not assigned duty on roster, should work from home with VPN provided to them for attending the regular and pending works. The employees with disability and pregnant women employees may be exempted from attending office and work from home," the order said.

The employees who are not attending office, must be available at headquarters to attend to any office work of urgent nature, at short notice on telephone calls at all times.

The Odisha government had extended the ongoing lockdown till 5 am on 17 June, state chief secretary Suresh Mohapatra said. Lockdown has been extended for the third consecutive time in the state.

Meanwhile, Odisha reported the highest single-day COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as 37 people lost their lives, taking the toll to 2,791, a Health Department official said.

The state also reported 8,735 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 7,73,732. These cases were detected after testing 62,293 samples.

At present, there are 89,956 active cases in Odisha.

In the last 24 hours, 10,405 people have recovered. The total recovery stands at 6,80,932.

