Amid a shortage of coronavirus vaccines across India, the Odisha government has received two bids through a global tender for procuring doses, an official said on Friday, the last day to take part in the process.

However, the names of the two bidders were yet to be revealed.

The Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL), which had floated the global tender, has received two bids, according to a PTI report.

A notification issued by the OSMCL said the opening of the price bid will be done at 11.30 am on 9 June.

The OSMCL had said that the order of half of the total quantity will be awarded to the L1 bidder, from whom the lowest quotation would be received.

Keeping in view of the very severe cyclonic storm Yaas that hit Odisha coast on May 26, the state had extended the deadline to participate in the global tender by 7 days from May 28 to June 4.

In a bid to inoculate the entire population of Odisha, the state government on 14 May floated the online tender to procure 3.8 crore doses of COVID vaccines.

The tender document said that the qualified bidders can supply vaccines in four phases, and the state government will issue separate purchase orders for each. As per the provisions of the tender, the selected bidder will have to deliver the first 75 lakh doses in 30 days from the date of the purchase order, and complete the supply of 3.8 crore vials in 120 days.

According to the tender document, the state government will offer advance payment up to 30% of the value of each purchase order while the final payment will be ensured within two working days from the date of receipt of each consignment.

The state Cabinet had on May 10 approved the proposal to float the global tender. As there was little response from bidders, certain terms and conditions were later relaxed.

As per the amendments, vaccine manufacturers or authorised importers of Covid-19 vaccines approved by the authorities of the USA, the UK, the European Union, Japan or the World Health Organisation for emergency use are eligible to bid for the global tender.

"Purchase orders will be placed to such qualified bidders subject to the approval of DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India)," the document said.

On June 2, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has written to his counterparts across the country for a consensus on centralised procurement of Covid-19 vaccines by the Centre in view of the challenges faced by states.

Meanwhile, Odisha on Friday reported 7,729 new COVID-19 cases and 39 more deaths, a Health Department official said.

The state has so far recorded 7,98,699 cases and 2,912 deaths, he said.

In the last 24 hours, 10,343 people recovered, taking the total recoveries to 7,13,055.

There are 82,679 active cases in the state at present, the official said.

