Odisha's Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led government on Tuesday reduced the maximum price for the RT-PCR (Real-time polymerase chain reaction) COVID-19 tests by private laboratories to ₹1,200 from ₹2,200.

"The government, after careful consideration, has been pleased to refix the maximum price of RT-PCR COVID-19 test at ₹1,200 by ICMR approved Private Laboratories for private individuals desirous of testing," a notification from the Health and Family Welfare Department of the state said.

Earlier on July 3, the government had fixed the maximum price of the RT-PCR COVID-19 test at ₹2,200.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Odisha has a total of 24,135 active cases and 56,925 recoveries.

So far, 419 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus.

