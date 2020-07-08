Odisha govt requests railways to withdraw train stoppages in Ganjam district

Khurda district administration has also tightened security and did not allow any vehicle to move towards Ganjam. In view of the rise in the COVID-19 cases in Ganjam, we ensure that nobody from Ganjam enter Khurda or Bhubaneswar, said Khurda SP Ajay Pratap Swain. Ganjam district tops the list of COVID cases in the state with 2,836 cases including 215 fresh cases on Wednesday. The district also accounts 27 COVID deaths so far of the states 48 fatalities in the disease. Of the six COVID deaths reported on Wednesday, three were from Ganjam district. Meanwhile, the state government has also closed the OPD of the southern Odishas premier medical facility the MKCG Medical College Hospital in Berhampur. All the entrances to the Hospital campus except the main entrance gate are closed. "Only referral and emergency cases are to be admitted in the hospital," said Kulange. He said only emergency patients and staff are to be allowed to enter into the campus of the medical college.