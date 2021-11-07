After a significant drop in diesel prices, the Odisha government has decided to slash the bus fare of different categories. An order regarding the same has been issued by the State Transport Authority on Saturday.

The order reads, "Due to a decrease in diesel price from ₹102.34 to ₹91.61, the fare for stage carriages other than town buses plying within Odisha shall be fixed at a decreased rate."

Here is how the passengers will be charged from now on:

As per the State Transportation Department, the ordinary buses will charge 87 Paise/Km as compared to an existing fare of 92 Paise/Km, while Express category buses will charge 91 Paise/Km against its previous fare of 96 Paise/Km.

Similarly, the buses in the Deluxe category will charge ₹1.25 per Km against ₹1.35 per Km, A.C. Deluxe buses will charge ₹1.53 per Km against ₹1.63 per Km and for super-premium buses passengers will have to pay ₹2.38 per km in comparison of the previous rate of ₹2.53 per km, the order added.

Following Centre's decision to significantly reduce central excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹10 respectively, 22 states/UTs have also undertaken a commensurate reduction of VAT on Petrol and Diesel to give relief to consumers, informed the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Friday.

The Odisha government on November 4 had reduced the VAT of ₹3 on petrol and diesel.

