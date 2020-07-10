Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has slashed the "Special Covid Fee" of 50 per cent of MRP on alcoholic beverages to 15 per cent.

In a statement, the state excise department said only 15 per cent "Special Covid Fee" would be charged on MRP of various liquor including beer and wine instead of the earlier rate of 50 per cent.

The 'Special Covid Fee' helped the Odisha government to generate revenue of ₹200 crores.

"Considering the MRP of liquor prevailing In other states and specifically in the neighbouring States and also to ensure that no non-duty paid liquor from outside the State enters Odisha due to price differential Government has decided to revise the MRP of these alcoholic beverages sold in the State by rationalizing the rate of "Special Covid Fee" charged," according to a release by the excise department.

"For this purpose a revision in "Special Covid Fee" is being done in such a manner that MRP of various FMFU IMFU Beer/ Wine/ RTD brands is hiked in the range of around 15% over the prevailing MRP of 2019-20 for most of the products (instead of present hike of 50%) w.e.f. 10.07.2020," it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

